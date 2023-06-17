First Quantum Minerals Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FQVLF) Short Interest Down 40.3% in May

First Quantum Minerals Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FQVLF – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,741,800 shares, a drop of 40.3% from the May 15th total of 7,936,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 149,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 31.7 days.

First Quantum Minerals Stock Performance

OTCMKTS FQVLF traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $25.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 24,567 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,211. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.36. First Quantum Minerals has a 52 week low of $14.48 and a 52 week high of $27.09. The stock has a market cap of $17.45 billion, a PE ratio of 24.23, a PEG ratio of 6.12 and a beta of 1.96.

Get First Quantum Minerals alerts:

First Quantum Minerals (OTCMKTS:FQVLF – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The basic materials company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.07. First Quantum Minerals had a net margin of 10.31% and a return on equity of 5.37%. The firm had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter. Equities research analysts predict that First Quantum Minerals will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

First Quantum Minerals Cuts Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 17th were issued a dividend of $0.0969 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.89%. First Quantum Minerals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.27%.

FQVLF has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on First Quantum Minerals from C$30.00 to C$32.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on First Quantum Minerals from C$25.00 to C$22.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Barclays raised their target price on First Quantum Minerals from C$22.00 to C$27.00 in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on First Quantum Minerals from C$33.00 to C$35.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of First Quantum Minerals from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.29.

First Quantum Minerals Company Profile

(Get Rating)

First Quantum Minerals Ltd. engages in the production, exploration and development of copper, nickel, gold, zinc and acid, and related activities. It operates through the following segments: Kansanshi, Sentinel, Cobre Panama, Las Cruces, Guelb Moghrein, Çayeli, Pyhäsalmi, Ravensthorpe, and Corporate and Other.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for First Quantum Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Quantum Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.