First Trust Europe AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FEP) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

First Trust Europe AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FEP – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 265,800 shares, an increase of 52.6% from the May 15th total of 174,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 29,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 8.9 days.
First Trust Europe AlphaDEX Fund Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:FEP traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $35.63. 13,743 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 41,741. First Trust Europe AlphaDEX Fund has a 52-week low of $25.75 and a 52-week high of $36.51. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.71. The company has a market capitalization of $286.82 million, a PE ratio of -53.98 and a beta of 1.09.
First Trust Europe AlphaDEX Fund Cuts Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 27th were issued a dividend of $0.029 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 24th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.33%. First Trust Europe AlphaDEX Fund’s dividend payout ratio is -145.45%.
Institutional Trading of First Trust Europe AlphaDEX Fund
About First Trust Europe AlphaDEX Fund
The First Trust Europe AlphaDEX Fund (FEP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ AlphaDEX Europe index. The fund tracks a tiered equal-weighted index of 200 companies selected from the S&P Europe BMI based on the S&P’s AlphaDex selection methodology. FEP was launched on Apr 18, 2011 and is managed by First Trust.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on First Trust Europe AlphaDEX Fund (FEP)
- Micron Building Goodwill In Asia, Near $2 Billion Investment
- Is Twilio On The Verge Of A Comeback?
- Broadcom: All-Time Highs But Still Good Value
- Leverage AI And Build A Fortress Portfolio With Adobe
- 2 Small-Caps With Large-Cap Potential
Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Europe AlphaDEX Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Europe AlphaDEX Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.