First Trust Europe AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FEP) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

First Trust Europe AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FEP – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 265,800 shares, an increase of 52.6% from the May 15th total of 174,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 29,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 8.9 days.

First Trust Europe AlphaDEX Fund Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:FEP traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $35.63. 13,743 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 41,741. First Trust Europe AlphaDEX Fund has a 52-week low of $25.75 and a 52-week high of $36.51. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.71. The company has a market capitalization of $286.82 million, a PE ratio of -53.98 and a beta of 1.09.

First Trust Europe AlphaDEX Fund Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 27th were issued a dividend of $0.029 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 24th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.33%. First Trust Europe AlphaDEX Fund’s dividend payout ratio is -145.45%.

Institutional Trading of First Trust Europe AlphaDEX Fund

About First Trust Europe AlphaDEX Fund

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FEP. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in First Trust Europe AlphaDEX Fund by 514.2% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,256,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,443,000 after buying an additional 1,052,157 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in First Trust Europe AlphaDEX Fund by 87.4% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 340,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,176,000 after buying an additional 159,051 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in First Trust Europe AlphaDEX Fund by 55.4% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 321,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,331,000 after buying an additional 114,463 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in First Trust Europe AlphaDEX Fund by 208.8% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 104,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,632,000 after buying an additional 70,653 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in First Trust Europe AlphaDEX Fund during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,465,000.

The First Trust Europe AlphaDEX Fund (FEP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ AlphaDEX Europe index. The fund tracks a tiered equal-weighted index of 200 companies selected from the S&P Europe BMI based on the S&P’s AlphaDex selection methodology. FEP was launched on Apr 18, 2011 and is managed by First Trust.

