First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (NASDAQ:HYLS) is Luken Investment Analytics LLC’s 5th Largest Position

Luken Investment Analytics LLC raised its position in First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (NASDAQ:HYLS – Get Rating) by 12.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 380,107 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 42,336 shares during the period. First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF makes up about 8.9% of Luken Investment Analytics LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Luken Investment Analytics LLC’s holdings in First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF were worth $15,113,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealthsource Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 1.6% in the third quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 16,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $632,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the period. Ignite Planners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Ignite Planners LLC now owns 11,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $460,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. Accel Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 8,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,000 after acquiring an additional 426 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 11.4% in the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 6,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,000 after acquiring an additional 618 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 15,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $614,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF stock opened at $39.74 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.52. First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF has a 12-month low of $38.07 and a 12-month high of $42.64.

First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF Dividend Announcement

First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF Profile

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 24th were paid a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.74%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 23rd.

The First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (HYLS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BoFA US High Yield Constrained index. The fund is an actively managed fund holding up to 130% in long positions in high yield bonds it expects to outperform, and up to 30% short positions in issues it expects to underperform.

