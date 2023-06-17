First Trust Multi Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FAB) Stock Price Up 1%

First Trust Multi Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FAB – Get Rating)’s stock price shot up 1% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $70.73 and last traded at $70.73. 6,560 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 75% from the average session volume of 26,129 shares. The stock had previously closed at $70.05.

First Trust Multi Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund Price Performance

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $67.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $68.52. The company has a market cap of $218.49 million, a P/E ratio of 8.36 and a beta of 1.22.

Get First Trust Multi Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund alerts:

First Trust Multi Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 27th were issued a dividend of $0.269 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 24th.

Institutional Trading of First Trust Multi Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund

First Trust Multi Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund Company Profile

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FAB. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of First Trust Multi Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund by 14.3% in the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 183,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,755,000 after buying an additional 22,930 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Multi Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund in the 1st quarter valued at about $9,593,000. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of First Trust Multi Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 128,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,924,000 after purchasing an additional 7,080 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in First Trust Multi Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund by 20.9% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 122,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,046,000 after purchasing an additional 21,213 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its stake in First Trust Multi Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund by 16,579.6% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 83,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,739,000 after purchasing an additional 82,898 shares during the last quarter.

(Get Rating)

The First Trust Multi Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund (FAB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ AlphaDEX Multi Cap Value index. The fund tracks an index that uses fundamental factors to select and weight value stocks from the Nasdaq US Select Indices. FAB was launched on May 8, 2007 and is managed by First Trust.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Multi Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Multi Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.