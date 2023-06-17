First Trust Multi Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FAB) Stock Price Up 1%

First Trust Multi Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FAB – Get Rating)’s stock price shot up 1% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $70.73 and last traded at $70.73. 6,560 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 75% from the average session volume of 26,129 shares. The stock had previously closed at $70.05.
The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $67.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $68.52. The company has a market cap of $218.49 million, a P/E ratio of 8.36 and a beta of 1.22.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 27th were issued a dividend of $0.269 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 24th.
The First Trust Multi Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund (FAB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ AlphaDEX Multi Cap Value index. The fund tracks an index that uses fundamental factors to select and weight value stocks from the Nasdaq US Select Indices. FAB was launched on May 8, 2007 and is managed by First Trust.
