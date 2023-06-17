First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF (NASDAQ:ROBT) Short Interest Update

First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF (NASDAQ:ROBT – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 119,400 shares, an increase of 57.7% from the May 15th total of 75,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 81,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.5 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF by 31.6% in the first quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF by 3.8% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF by 2.7% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 10,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares during the period. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 33,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,185,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF by 6.4% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,000 after acquiring an additional 359 shares during the period.

Get First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF alerts:

First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ROBT traded down $0.41 during trading on Friday, hitting $46.66. The stock had a trading volume of 186,977 shares, compared to its average volume of 72,025. First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF has a 12-month low of $32.00 and a 12-month high of $47.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $268.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.15 and a beta of 1.22. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.56.

First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF Cuts Dividend

About First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 27th were paid a $0.011 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.09%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 24th.

(Get Rating)

The First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF (ROBT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a modified equal-weighted index of all-cap, global companies involved in artificial intelligence or robotics. ROBT was launched on Feb 21, 2018 and is managed by First Trust.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.