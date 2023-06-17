First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD) Shares Bought by Howard Financial Services LTD.

Howard Financial Services LTD. grew its stake in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD – Get Rating) by 17.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 259,480 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 37,753 shares during the period. First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF accounts for 2.8% of Howard Financial Services LTD.’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Howard Financial Services LTD. owned 0.32% of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF worth $11,692,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,184,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,710,000 after acquiring an additional 230,680 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,867,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,958,000 after buying an additional 278,496 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,844,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,023,000 after acquiring an additional 98,752 shares during the period. Horizon Investments LLC lifted its holdings in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 8.5% in the third quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 1,557,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,544,000 after acquiring an additional 121,568 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 14.4% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,413,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,099,000 after purchasing an additional 177,528 shares in the last quarter.

Get First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF alerts:

First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

NASDAQ:FIXD opened at $44.43 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $44.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.76. First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF has a 1-year low of $41.85 and a 1-year high of $47.75.

First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF Dividend Announcement

First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF Profile

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 24th were given a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 23rd. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.38%.

(Get Rating)

The First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (FIXD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Global Aggregate Bond index. The fund is an actively managed, broad-based, and broad-maturity bond fund that aims for a weighted average duration within 1 year of the Bloomberg US Aggregate Index.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FIXD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.