FirstCash Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCFS) Shares Sold by Key Colony Management LLC

Key Colony Management LLC reduced its position in FirstCash Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCFS – Get Rating) by 85.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,555 shares during the period. FirstCash comprises 0.2% of Key Colony Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position. Key Colony Management LLC’s holdings in FirstCash were worth $286,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of FirstCash by 98,847.4% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,317,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $375,197,000 after buying an additional 4,312,712 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of FirstCash by 19.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,396,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,282,000 after buying an additional 730,072 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its position in shares of FirstCash by 1,068.5% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 231,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,277,000 after buying an additional 211,720 shares in the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC raised its position in shares of FirstCash by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 2,285,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,657,000 after buying an additional 200,845 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of FirstCash by 1,706.7% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 192,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,707,000 after buying an additional 181,595 shares in the last quarter. 78.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

FCFS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of FirstCash from $91.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com raised shares of FirstCash from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of FirstCash from $108.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of FirstCash from $90.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their price target on shares of FirstCash from $90.00 to $105.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $112.00.

Insider Activity

FirstCash Trading Down 0.3 %

In other news, CFO R Douglas Orr sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.00, for a total transaction of $780,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 57,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,952,336. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other news, CFO R Douglas Orr sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.00, for a total transaction of $780,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 57,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,952,336. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Raul Ramos sold 30,050 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.87, for a total transaction of $3,091,243.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 22,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,304,288. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 47,600 shares of company stock valued at $4,898,253 in the last three months. Company insiders own 18.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FCFS stock opened at $93.82 on Friday. FirstCash Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $63.43 and a 52-week high of $105.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a current ratio of 3.50. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $99.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $95.79. The company has a market capitalization of $4.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.15 and a beta of 0.83.

FirstCash (NASDAQ:FCFS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.04. FirstCash had a net margin of 9.64% and a return on equity of 13.38%. The business had revenue of $762.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $724.49 million. Research analysts anticipate that FirstCash Holdings, Inc. will post 5.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FirstCash Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th were given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 12th. FirstCash’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.72%.

FirstCash Profile

FirstCash Holdings, Inc operates retail pawn stores in the United States and Latin America. Its pawn stores lend money on the collateral of pledged personal property, including jewelry, electronics, tools, appliances, sporting goods, and musical instruments, and retails merchandise acquired through collateral forfeitures on forfeited pawn loans and over-the-counter purchases of merchandise directly from customers.

