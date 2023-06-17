Flat Glass Group (OTCMKTS:FGSGF) Trading Up 28.7%

Flat Glass Group Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FGSGF – Get Rating) was up 28.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $3.45 and last traded at $3.45. Approximately 100 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 77% from the average daily volume of 433 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.68.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Flat Glass Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 20th.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $2.70 and its 200-day moving average is $2.69.

Flat Glass Group Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of glass products in the People's Republic of China, the rest of Asia, Europe, North America, and internationally. The company offers photovoltaic glass, float glass, architectural glass, and household glass products It is also involved in the mine of a quartzite ores; investment, construction, operation, and maintenance of energy power plants; development of natural gas utilization technology; and sale and installation of natural gas pipelines.

