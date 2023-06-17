FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) to Post Q2 2023 Earnings of $3.84 Per Share, Zacks Research Forecasts

FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Zacks Research issued their Q2 2023 earnings estimates for shares of FLEETCOR Technologies in a report released on Monday, June 12th. Zacks Research analyst S. Bose expects that the business services provider will post earnings of $3.84 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for FLEETCOR Technologies’ current full-year earnings is $15.88 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for FLEETCOR Technologies’ Q3 2023 earnings at $4.25 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $4.23 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $15.86 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $4.02 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $4.42 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $4.90 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $4.73 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $18.07 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $4.71 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $20.81 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on FLT. TheStreet upgraded shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, April 14th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $240.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 14th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $245.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Sunday, May 7th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $241.50.

Shares of NYSE:FLT opened at $243.63 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $226.87 and a 200-day moving average of $208.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.99 billion, a PE ratio of 19.41, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. FLEETCOR Technologies has a 12 month low of $161.69 and a 12 month high of $246.95.

FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The business services provider reported $3.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.69 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $901.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $881.03 million. FLEETCOR Technologies had a net margin of 26.88% and a return on equity of 44.25%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.35 EPS.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in FLEETCOR Technologies by 88.9% during the 1st quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 13,957 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,942,000 after acquiring an additional 6,568 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 47.1% in the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 21,053 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,439,000 after purchasing an additional 6,739 shares during the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 32.6% in the 1st quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 93,035 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $19,616,000 after purchasing an additional 22,882 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 26.8% in the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 3,421 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $721,000 after purchasing an additional 722 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,723,307 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $785,058,000 after purchasing an additional 152,349 shares during the last quarter. 90.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment solutions that enables businesses to control purchases and make payments. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, International, and Brazil. The company was founded by William Boatner Reily III and Ronald F.

