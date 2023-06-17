Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX) Insider Kwang Hooi Tan Sells 30,000 Shares of Stock

Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX – Get Rating) insider Kwang Hooi Tan sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.60, for a total transaction of $798,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 156,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,161,570. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Kwang Hooi Tan also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Flex alerts:

On Friday, June 16th, Kwang Hooi Tan sold 3,602 shares of Flex stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.80, for a total value of $96,533.60.

On Thursday, June 8th, Kwang Hooi Tan sold 9,885 shares of Flex stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.44, for a total value of $261,359.40.

On Friday, June 2nd, Kwang Hooi Tan sold 9,185 shares of Flex stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.07, for a total value of $239,452.95.

Flex Price Performance

Flex stock opened at $26.77 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.79. Flex Ltd. has a one year low of $13.63 and a one year high of $27.05. The company has a market capitalization of $11.90 billion, a PE ratio of 15.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Flex

Flex ( NASDAQ:FLEX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The technology company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $7.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.18 billion. Flex had a net margin of 2.61% and a return on equity of 18.83%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Flex Ltd. will post 2.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FLEX. Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Flex in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Motco bought a new position in shares of Flex in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Flex during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Flex during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of Flex in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Institutional investors own 95.44% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Flex in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Flex Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Flex Ltd. provides technology, supply chain, and manufacturing solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Flex Agility Solutions (FAS), Flex Reliability Solutions (FRS), and Nextracker. The FAS segment offers flexible supply and manufacturing system comprising communications, enterprise and cloud solution, which includes data, edge, and communications infrastructure; lifestyle solution including appliances, consumer packaging, floorcare, micro mobility, and audio; and consumer devices, such as mobile and high velocity consumer devices.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Flex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.