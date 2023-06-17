Flexible Solutions International (NYSE:FSI) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Flexible Solutions International (NYSE:FSI – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Flexible Solutions International stock opened at $2.60 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.07. The company has a market capitalization of $32.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.35 and a beta of 1.73. Flexible Solutions International has a 1 year low of $1.51 and a 1 year high of $3.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 2.96.

Flexible Solutions International (NYSE:FSI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, March 31st. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Flexible Solutions International had a net margin of 14.19% and a return on equity of 18.91%. The company had revenue of $12.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.41 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Flexible Solutions International will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 16th. Investors of record on Friday, April 28th were given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 27th.

In related news, CEO Brien Daniel B. O sold 23,037 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.14, for a total transaction of $72,336.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 4,416,615 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,868,171.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Brien Daniel B. O sold 9,399 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.00, for a total value of $28,197.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 4,429,680 shares in the company, valued at $13,289,040. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Brien Daniel B. O sold 23,037 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.14, for a total transaction of $72,336.18. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,416,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,868,171.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 48,141 shares of company stock valued at $146,427 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 37.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FSI. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Flexible Solutions International in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Flexible Solutions International in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Sweet Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Flexible Solutions International during the fourth quarter worth about $52,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in Flexible Solutions International during the fourth quarter worth about $64,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Flexible Solutions International by 22.4% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 60,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,000 after buying an additional 11,006 shares in the last quarter. 9.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Flexible Solutions International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets specialty chemicals that slow the evaporation of water in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Energy and Water Conservation Products, and Biodegradable Polymers.

