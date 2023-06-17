Fluent (NASDAQ:FLNT) Shares Down 1.6%

Fluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLNT – Get Rating) dropped 1.6% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $0.68 and last traded at $0.68. Approximately 283,684 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 63% from the average daily volume of 173,602 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.69.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

FLNT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barrington Research lowered Fluent from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 16th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Fluent in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Fluent Price Performance

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.05. The company has a market cap of $55.11 million, a PE ratio of -0.36 and a beta of 2.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Insider Activity

Fluent ( NASDAQ:FLNT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter. Fluent had a negative net margin of 43.87% and a negative return on equity of 1.63%. The business had revenue of $77.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $79.65 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Fluent, Inc. will post -0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Ryan Schulke purchased 40,000 shares of Fluent stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $0.70 per share, for a total transaction of $28,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 272,500 shares in the company, valued at $190,750. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders purchased 59,800 shares of company stock worth $41,170. Company insiders own 21.07% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Fluent

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Fluent by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 449,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $489,000 after acquiring an additional 8,091 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Fluent during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Fluent by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 753,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,566,000 after purchasing an additional 13,456 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Fluent during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, WealthTrust Axiom LLC raised its position in shares of Fluent by 79.2% during the 4th quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC now owns 68,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 30,500 shares during the last quarter. 26.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fluent Company Profile

Fluent, Inc provides data-driven digital marketing services primarily in the United States. The company operates through Fluent and All Other segments. It offers customer acquisition services by operating digital marketing campaigns, through which the company connects its advertiser clients with consumers.

