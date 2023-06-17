Flux Power Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLUX) CEO Ronald F. Dutt Purchases 2,650 Shares of Stock

Flux Power Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLUX – Get Rating) CEO Ronald F. Dutt bought 2,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $4.07 per share, with a total value of $10,785.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 33,030 shares in the company, valued at approximately $134,432.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Flux Power Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of FLUX stock opened at $4.05 on Friday. Flux Power Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.04 and a 52-week high of $7.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.77.

Flux Power (NASDAQ:FLUX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.01. Flux Power had a negative return on equity of 68.63% and a negative net margin of 12.13%. The business had revenue of $15.09 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.04 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Flux Power Holdings, Inc. will post -0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Flux Power

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Toroso Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Flux Power by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 237,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $635,000 after purchasing an additional 6,349 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Flux Power during the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000. Wolverine Trading LLC bought a new position in shares of Flux Power during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Formidable Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Flux Power by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 2,998,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,767,000 after purchasing an additional 225,609 shares during the last quarter. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Flux Power by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 43,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 2,750 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.34% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on FLUX shares. Maxim Group reduced their price objective on Flux Power from $10.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Lake Street Capital started coverage on Flux Power in a research note on Thursday, June 8th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

About Flux Power

(Get Rating)

Flux Power Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiary Flux Power, Inc, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells lithium-ion energy storage solutions for lift trucks, airport ground support equipment, and other industrial and commercial applications in the North America. It offers battery management system (BMS) that provides cell balancing, charging, discharging, monitoring, and communication between the pack and the forklift.

See Also

