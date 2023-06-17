Foresight Solar Fund (LON:FSFL) Stock Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $113.33

Shares of Foresight Solar Fund Limited (LON:FSFL – Get Rating) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 113.33 ($1.42) and traded as low as GBX 102.20 ($1.28). Foresight Solar Fund shares last traded at GBX 102.40 ($1.28), with a volume of 978,871 shares changing hands.

Foresight Solar Fund Stock Performance

The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 108.95 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 113.23. The company has a market cap of £624.60 million, a P/E ratio of 409.60 and a beta of 0.22. The company has a current ratio of 104.40, a quick ratio of 121.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Insider Buying and Selling at Foresight Solar Fund

In other news, insider Peter Dicks acquired 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 111 ($1.39) per share, for a total transaction of £111,000 ($138,888.89). Corporate insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

About Foresight Solar Fund

Foresight Solar Fund Limited (LSE:FSFL) specializes infrastructure investments in new energy and environment with a focus on solar power plants and solar farms. It seeks to invest in the United Kingdom.

