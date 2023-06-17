Forterra (LON:FORT) Sets New 52-Week Low at $176.09

Shares of Forterra plc (LON:FORT – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 176.09 ($2.20) and last traded at GBX 178.10 ($2.23), with a volume of 467197 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 189 ($2.36).

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on FORT shares. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 250 ($3.13) price objective on shares of Forterra in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. Numis Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 300 ($3.75) target price on shares of Forterra in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating and set a GBX 250 ($3.13) target price on shares of Forterra in a research report on Thursday, March 9th.

Get Forterra alerts:

Forterra Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of £367.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 639.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.26. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 189.01 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 198.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.40.

About Forterra

Forterra plc manufactures and sells masonry products in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Bricks, Blocks, and Bespoke Products. The company offers bricks; aircrete and aggregate blocks; and bespoke products comprising precast concrete flooring, concrete block paving, and chimney and roofing components, as well as other building products under the London Brick, Butterley Brick, Ecostock, Cradley, Thermalite, Conbloc, Bison Precast, Jetfloor, Red Bank, and Formpave brand names.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Forterra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Forterra and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.