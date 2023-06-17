Fortnox AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:FNOXF) Short Interest Update

Fortnox AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:FNOXF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,364,200 shares, an increase of 34.1% from the May 15th total of 1,017,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.
Fortnox AB (publ) Stock Performance
Fortnox AB (publ) stock remained flat at $5.82 during mid-day trading on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $5.82. Fortnox AB has a one year low of $4.50 and a one year high of $5.82.
About Fortnox AB (publ)
