Fosterville South Exploration Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FSXLF) Short Interest Up 30.0% in May

Fosterville South Exploration Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FSXLF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 10,400 shares, a growth of 30.0% from the May 15th total of 8,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 33,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Shares of Fosterville South Exploration stock traded down 0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching 0.32. 3,100 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 39,091. The business has a fifty day moving average of 0.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of 0.36. Fosterville South Exploration has a 1 year low of 0.20 and a 1 year high of 0.58.

Fosterville South Exploration Ltd., a junior exploration company, engages in the acquisition and exploration of epizonal orogenic gold deposits in Australia. The Company's principal properties are the 100% owned Lauriston Gold Project covering an area of 215 km2; Golden Mountain Project, which covers an area of 102 km2; Moormbool Project comprising three granted licenses; and Providence Project that covers an area of 650 km2.

