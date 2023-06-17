Fosterville South Exploration Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FSXLF) Short Interest Up 30.0% in May

Fosterville South Exploration Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FSXLF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 10,400 shares, a growth of 30.0% from the May 15th total of 8,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 33,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.
Fosterville South Exploration Price Performance
Shares of Fosterville South Exploration stock traded down 0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching 0.32. 3,100 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 39,091. The business has a fifty day moving average of 0.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of 0.36. Fosterville South Exploration has a 1 year low of 0.20 and a 1 year high of 0.58.
About Fosterville South Exploration
