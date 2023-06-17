Fosun International (OTCMKTS:FOSUF) Share Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $0.80

Fosun International Limited (OTCMKTS:FOSUF – Get Rating) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.80 and traded as low as $0.71. Fosun International shares last traded at $0.72, with a volume of 13,124 shares trading hands.

Fosun International Price Performance

The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.71 and a 200 day moving average of $0.80.

About Fosun International

(Get Rating)

Fosun International Limited operates in the health, happiness, wealth, and intelligent manufacturing sectors in Mainland China, Portugal, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Health, Happiness, Insurance, Asset Management, and Intelligent Manufacturing. The Health segment engages in the research, development, manufacture, sale, and trading of pharmaceutical, biopharmaceutical, and health products; and provision of medical and health management services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Fosun International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fosun International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.