Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA) Insider Sells $3,362,000.00 in Stock

Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA – Get Rating) insider Keith Rupert Murdoch sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.62, for a total value of $3,362,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 157,513 shares in the company, valued at $5,295,587.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

FOX Stock Performance

NASDAQ FOXA traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $33.64. 10,266,021 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,415,951. The company has a market cap of $16.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.85. Fox Co. has a 12-month low of $28.01 and a 12-month high of $37.26. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $32.44 and a 200 day moving average of $32.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Get FOX alerts:

FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.06. FOX had a return on equity of 16.36% and a net margin of 7.84%. The company had revenue of $4.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.03 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.81 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Fox Co. will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Institutional Investors Weigh In On FOX

FOXA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays lowered their price target on FOX from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of FOX from $39.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on FOX in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price objective on FOX from $35.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Argus cut FOX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.89.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Alterna Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of FOX in the 1st quarter valued at about $217,000. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in FOX by 4.5% during the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 73,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,491,000 after buying an additional 3,172 shares during the period. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of FOX during the 1st quarter worth approximately $701,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of FOX by 16.0% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 7,591,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,495,000 after acquiring an additional 1,046,137 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AM Squared Ltd acquired a new position in FOX during the first quarter worth $133,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.65% of the company’s stock.

About FOX

(Get Rating)

Fox Corp. delivers news, sports and entertainment content. The company provides news under the brands FOX News Media, FOX Sports, FOX Entertainment and FOX Television Stations. It operates through three segments: Cable Network Programming, Television, and Other, Corporate and Eliminations. The Cable Network Programming segment consists of the production and licensing of news and sports content distributed primarily through traditional cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators and telecommunication companies and online multi-channel video programming distributors.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for FOX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FOX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.