Francine Sullivan Sells 11,819 Shares of EVgo, Inc. (NYSE:EVGO) Stock

EVgo, Inc. (NYSE:EVGOGet Rating) General Counsel Francine Sullivan sold 11,819 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.13, for a total value of $48,812.47. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 55,846 shares in the company, valued at $230,643.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

EVGO traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $4.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,825,063 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,170,097. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.52. EVgo, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.60 and a 1 year high of $12.65. The company has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.86 and a beta of 2.02.

EVgo (NYSE:EVGOGet Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $25.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.03 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that EVgo, Inc. will post -0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on EVGO. Northland Securities lowered their price objective on EVgo from $9.00 to $7.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on EVgo from $7.00 to $1.00 in a report on Friday, May 19th. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on EVgo from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 31st. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of EVgo in a report on Friday, March 31st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on EVgo in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price objective on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.28.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EVGO. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of EVgo during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its position in EVgo by 230.0% in the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 3,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its position in EVgo by 689.3% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 3,019 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in EVgo in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in EVgo in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.95% of the company’s stock.

EVgo, Inc owns and operates a direct current fast charging network for electric vehicles (EVs) in the United States. The company offers electricity directly to drivers, who access its publicly available networked chargers; original equipment manufacturer charging and related services; fleet and rideshare public charging services; and charging as a service and fleet dedicated charging services.

