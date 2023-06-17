Franklin U.S. Low Volatility High Dividend Index ETF (NASDAQ:LVHD) Short Interest Update

Franklin U.S. Low Volatility High Dividend Index ETF (NASDAQ:LVHD – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 60,600 shares, a drop of 37.6% from the May 15th total of 97,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 228,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Franklin U.S. Low Volatility High Dividend Index ETF

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Franklin U.S. Low Volatility High Dividend Index ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Franklin U.S. Low Volatility High Dividend Index ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $71,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Franklin U.S. Low Volatility High Dividend Index ETF by 75.1% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 6,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after buying an additional 2,990 shares in the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Franklin U.S. Low Volatility High Dividend Index ETF by 71.2% in the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 8,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,000 after buying an additional 3,355 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Franklin U.S. Low Volatility High Dividend Index ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $131,000.

Franklin U.S. Low Volatility High Dividend Index ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ:LVHD traded up $0.09 on Friday, reaching $37.09. 127,361 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 196,118. The firm has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.18 and a beta of 0.76. Franklin U.S. Low Volatility High Dividend Index ETF has a 52 week low of $33.21 and a 52 week high of $40.36. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.71.

Franklin U.S. Low Volatility High Dividend Index ETF Company Profile

The Franklin U.S. Low Volatility High Dividend Index ETF (LVHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the QS Low Volatility High Dividend index. The fund tracks an index of roughly 50-100 US stocks selected from across the market cap spectrum. Stocks are selected and weighted to emphasize profitability, high dividends, low price volatility and low earnings volatility.

