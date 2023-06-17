Frontera Energy Co. (OTCMKTS:FECCF) Short Interest Update

Frontera Energy Co. (OTCMKTS:FECCF – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 172,200 shares, a growth of 36.2% from the May 15th total of 126,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 20,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 8.6 days.

Frontera Energy Price Performance

OTCMKTS FECCF opened at $9.31 on Friday. Frontera Energy has a 12 month low of $6.79 and a 12 month high of $10.66. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $8.72 and its 200 day moving average is $8.70.

Get Frontera Energy alerts:

Frontera Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

See Also

Frontera Energy Corp. engages in the exploration, development, production, transportation, storage, and sale of oil and natural gas. It operates interests in exploration and production blocks in Colombia, Ecuador and Guyana, and pipeline and port facilities in Colombia. The company was founded on April 10, 1985 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for Frontera Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Frontera Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.