Frontier Group Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULCC) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Frontier Group Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULCC – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $16.42.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ULCC. Susquehanna lowered shares of Frontier Group from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $10.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. 500.com reaffirmed a “downgrade” rating on shares of Frontier Group in a research note on Monday, May 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Frontier Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $18.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded Frontier Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 27th.

In other news, VP Jacob F. Filene sold 34,842 shares of Frontier Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.49, for a total value of $330,650.58. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 27,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $263,613.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, VP Jacob F. Filene sold 34,842 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.49, for a total value of $330,650.58. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 27,778 shares in the company, valued at $263,613.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Jacob F. Filene sold 42,280 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.41, for a total value of $397,854.80. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 62,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $589,254.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 799,212 shares of company stock valued at $6,766,199. 83.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Frontier Group by 45.7% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,062 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Frontier Group during the third quarter worth $39,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in Frontier Group by 89.5% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 5,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 2,815 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new position in Frontier Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $73,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Frontier Group in the first quarter valued at about $110,000.

NASDAQ ULCC opened at $9.70 on Friday. Frontier Group has a 1-year low of $7.61 and a 1-year high of $15.25. The company has a market capitalization of $2.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.29 and a beta of 1.98. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $8.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Frontier Group (NASDAQ:ULCC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.02. Frontier Group had a return on equity of 16.92% and a net margin of 1.99%. The business had revenue of $848.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $856.88 million. Equities analysts forecast that Frontier Group will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Frontier Group Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of air transportation. The company was founded on September 2013 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

