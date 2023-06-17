Frontier Tops One Day Trading Volume of $1.83 Million (FRONT)

Frontier (FRONT) traded 3.1% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on June 17th. One Frontier token can currently be purchased for $0.14 or 0.00000520 BTC on popular exchanges. Frontier has a market capitalization of $12.45 million and approximately $1.83 million worth of Frontier was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Frontier has traded up 6.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Frontier Token Profile

Frontier launched on September 15th, 2020. Frontier’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 90,000,000 tokens. The official message board for Frontier is blog.frontierwallet.com. The official website for Frontier is frontier.xyz. Frontier’s official Twitter account is @frontierdotxyz and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Frontier Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Frontier is a DeFi aggregation platform that incentivizes users with its FRONT token. The platform provides a non-custodial wallet for safe storage of crypto assets, as well as the ability to transact with over 4000 crypto tokens across different blockchain networks. Frontier also enables users to acquire and create NFTs.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Frontier directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Frontier should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Frontier using one of the exchanges listed above.

