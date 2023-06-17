Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC Boosts Holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM)

Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC grew its position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM – Get Rating) by 33.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 48,634 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,292 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF accounts for approximately 1.8% of Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,669,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Pacifica Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 9,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC now owns 9,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,000 after buying an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. Canal Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Canal Capital Management LLC now owns 38,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,263,000 after buying an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 16,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $528,000 after buying an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after buying an additional 349 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF stock opened at $35.65 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $29.80 and a 52-week high of $36.44. The company’s 50 day moving average is $34.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.18. The firm has a market cap of $7.22 billion, a PE ratio of 10.59 and a beta of 0.68.

SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF Profile

The SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (SPEM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Emerging Markets BMI index. The fund tracks an index of emerging markets companies weighted by market cap. SPEM was launched on Mar 19, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

