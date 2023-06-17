Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC Buys 14,605 Shares of Putnam Premier Income Trust (NYSE:PPT)

Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC raised its stake in Putnam Premier Income Trust (NYSE:PPT – Get Rating) by 11.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 147,125 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,605 shares during the quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC owned approximately 0.15% of Putnam Premier Income Trust worth $530,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Putnam Premier Income Trust by 217.9% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 7,042 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 4,827 shares during the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Putnam Premier Income Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Putnam Premier Income Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of Putnam Premier Income Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Smith Moore & CO. acquired a new position in shares of Putnam Premier Income Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Institutional investors own 28.83% of the company’s stock.

Putnam Premier Income Trust stock opened at $3.56 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $3.57 and a 200-day moving average of $3.64. Putnam Premier Income Trust has a 1 year low of $3.46 and a 1 year high of $4.04.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 23rd will be paid a $0.026 dividend. This represents a $0.31 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 22nd.

In other news, Portfolio Manager Michael V. Salm sold 180,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.53, for a total value of $635,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Putnam Premier Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Putnam Investment Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Putnam Investments Limited. It invests in the public fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in U.S. high-grade and high-yield bonds with an average credit quality of BBB by S&P Corporation.

