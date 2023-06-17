Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC Buys Shares of 10,920 Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 10,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,520,000. Vanguard Value ETF comprises approximately 1.7% of Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CGN Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 5.8% in the first quarter. CGN Advisors LLC now owns 43,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,076,000 after acquiring an additional 2,421 shares during the last quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 7.0% in the first quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 62,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,621,000 after acquiring an additional 4,087 shares during the last quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 6.1% in the first quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 336,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,232,000 after acquiring an additional 19,275 shares during the last quarter. Keel Point LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 12.8% in the first quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 15,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,177,000 after purchasing an additional 1,794 shares during the period. Finally, GoalFusion Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $4,476,000.

NYSEARCA:VTV opened at $142.38 on Friday. Vanguard Value ETF has a 12 month low of $122.54 and a 12 month high of $147.10. The firm has a market cap of $103.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.89. The company’s 50 day moving average is $138.56 and its 200-day moving average is $139.99.

Vanguard Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

