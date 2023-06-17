Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC Has $1.07 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Get Rating) by 171.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,977 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 8,205 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Real Estate ETF comprises about 1.2% of Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $1,069,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Silicon Valley Capital Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 300.0% during the 4th quarter. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. now owns 400 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA VNQ opened at $83.94 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $81.77 and a 200-day moving average of $84.19. The stock has a market cap of $33.02 billion, a PE ratio of 28.40 and a beta of 0.91. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 52-week low of $74.66 and a 52-week high of $102.37.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Company Profile

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

