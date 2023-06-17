Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC Has $3.51 Million Position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH)

Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC grew its position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Get Rating) by 156.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 45,934 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,030 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF accounts for 3.9% of Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $3,507,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of VCSH. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 628.3% in the 4th quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd bought a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 364.1% during the 1st quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 478 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:VCSH opened at $75.62 on Friday. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $73.26 and a 12-month high of $77.43. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $75.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $75.89.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Investors of record on Friday, June 2nd were given a dividend of $0.1952 per share. This is a positive change from Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 1st.

The Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate corporate bonds with maturities between 1 and 5 years. VCSH was launched on Nov 19, 2009 and is managed by Vanguard.

