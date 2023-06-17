Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC Has $309,000 Holdings in Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLD)

Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC lifted its stake in shares of Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLD – Get Rating) by 49.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,967 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,921 shares during the quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC’s holdings in Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF were worth $309,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of QYLD. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new position in shares of Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $49,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its stake in shares of Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF by 21.4% in the fourth quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 53,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $845,000 after buying an additional 9,358 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $291,000. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $419,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in shares of Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 33,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $528,000 after acquiring an additional 946 shares during the last quarter.

Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF Stock Performance

QYLD stock opened at $17.75 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.15. The company has a market capitalization of $7.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.43 and a beta of 0.71. Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF has a 52-week low of $15.00 and a 52-week high of $18.53.

Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF Announces Dividend

Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF Profile

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 23rd were given a dividend of $0.1682 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 22nd. This represents a $2.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.37%.

(Get Rating)

The Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF (QYLD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Cboe NASDAQ-100 BuyWrite V2 index. The fund tracks an index that holds Nasdaq 100 stocks and sells call options on those stocks to collect the premiums. QYLD was launched on Dec 12, 2013 and is managed by Global X.

Featured Stories

