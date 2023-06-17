Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC Increases Stake in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC boosted its holdings in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) by 37.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,922 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 522 shares during the quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC’s holdings in FedEx were worth $440,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in FDX. RB Capital Management LLC increased its position in FedEx by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 1,951 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $451,000 after buying an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of FedEx by 43.9% during the first quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,385 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $3,560,000 after acquiring an additional 4,693 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its position in shares of FedEx by 101.5% in the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 4,274 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $989,000 after purchasing an additional 2,153 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in FedEx by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 148,735 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $34,408,000 after purchasing an additional 10,731 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its position in FedEx by 553.3% during the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 392 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.02% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on FDX shares. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of FedEx from $196.00 to $234.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of FedEx from $285.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of FedEx from $250.00 to $258.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Atlantic Securities started coverage on shares of FedEx in a research report on Tuesday, June 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $265.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of FedEx from $250.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $244.21.

In other news, Director Stephen E. Gorman purchased 1,080 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $230.75 per share, for a total transaction of $249,210.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $290,283.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other FedEx news, Director Stephen E. Gorman acquired 1,080 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $230.75 per share, for a total transaction of $249,210.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,258 shares in the company, valued at $290,283.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Rajesh Subramaniam sold 11,125 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.01, for a total value of $2,569,986.25. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 39,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,120,967.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 146,486 shares of company stock worth $34,001,009 in the last quarter. 8.62% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of FDX opened at $233.46 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $226.89 and its 200 day moving average is $207.29. The company has a market capitalization of $58.68 billion, a PE ratio of 20.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.33. FedEx Co. has a 12-month low of $141.92 and a 12-month high of $248.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 16th. The shipping service provider reported $3.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.67 by $0.74. The company had revenue of $22.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.74 billion. FedEx had a return on equity of 17.71% and a net margin of 3.23%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.59 EPS. Research analysts expect that FedEx Co. will post 14.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, June 12th will be paid a dividend of $1.26 per share. This represents a $5.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 9th. This is an increase from FedEx’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.52%.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border enablement, technology, and e-commerce transportation solutions.

