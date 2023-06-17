Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC Invests $202,000 in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Get Rating) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 4,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mirador Capital Partners LP increased its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 6,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the period. Clear Investment Research LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 40,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,848,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Van Strum & Towne Inc. increased its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Van Strum & Towne Inc. now owns 36,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,659,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the period. Index Fund Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Index Fund Advisors Inc. now owns 50,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,295,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macroview Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 3,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the period.

Get Schwab US Large-Cap ETF alerts:

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of SCHX opened at $52.13 on Friday. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $41.20 and a 12 month high of $52.59. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $49.27 and its 200-day moving average is $47.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.64 billion, a PE ratio of 18.28 and a beta of 1.01.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Large-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.