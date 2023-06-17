FVCBankcorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FVCB) Director Thomas L. /Va/ Patterson Sells 7,161 Shares of Stock

FVCBankcorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FVCB – Get Rating) Director Thomas L. /Va/ Patterson sold 7,161 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.49, for a total value of $75,118.89. Following the sale, the director now owns 21,093 shares in the company, valued at approximately $221,265.57. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.
FVCBankcorp Stock Performance
NASDAQ:FVCB opened at $10.76 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $9.83 and its 200 day moving average is $12.46. FVCBankcorp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.30 and a fifty-two week high of $16.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $190.45 million, a PE ratio of 11.05 and a beta of 0.25.
FVCBankcorp (NASDAQ:FVCB – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.02. FVCBankcorp had a return on equity of 11.70% and a net margin of 22.25%. The business had revenue of $9.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.71 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that FVCBankcorp, Inc. will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional Trading of FVCBankcorp
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, TheStreet lowered FVCBankcorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, April 13th.
FVCBankcorp Company Profile
FVCBankcorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for FVCbank that provides various banking products and services in Virginia. It offers deposit products, including interest and noninterest-bearing transaction accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit. The company also provides commercial real estate loans; commercial construction loans; commercial loans for various business purposes, such as for working capital, equipment purchases, lines of credit, and government contract financing; small business administration loans; asset-based loans and accounts receivable financing; home equity loans; and consumer loans.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on FVCBankcorp (FVCB)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 6/12 – 6/16
- Micron Building Goodwill In Asia, Near $2 Billion Investment
- Is Twilio On The Verge Of A Comeback?
- Broadcom: All-Time Highs But Still Good Value
- Leverage AI And Build A Fortress Portfolio With Adobe
Receive News & Ratings for FVCBankcorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FVCBankcorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.