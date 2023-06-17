G999 (G999) Price Reaches $0.0035 on Top Exchanges

G999 (G999) traded up 3.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on June 17th. During the last week, G999 has traded down 3.4% against the U.S. dollar. G999 has a market capitalization of $37.59 million and $2,246.23 worth of G999 was traded on exchanges in the last day. One G999 coin can now be bought for about $0.0035 or 0.00000013 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $11.72 or 0.00044268 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $8.88 or 0.00033533 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.98 or 0.00015021 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0455 or 0.00000172 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0533 or 0.00000201 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00004778 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000449 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00002999 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0327 or 0.00000123 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000744 BTC.

G999 Profile

G999 (CRYPTO:G999) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 6th, 2020. G999’s total supply is 16,832,913,757 coins. G999’s official Twitter account is @g999blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for G999 is g999main.net.

G999 Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “G999 uses peer-to-peer technology to operate with no central authority; managing transactions and the issuing of G999 is carried out collectively by the network.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as G999 directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade G999 should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy G999 using one of the exchanges listed above.

