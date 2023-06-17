GateToken (GT) Hits Market Cap of $392.93 Million

GateToken (GT) traded up 0.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on June 16th. GateToken has a market cap of $392.93 million and $1.01 million worth of GateToken was traded on exchanges in the last day. One GateToken token can currently be purchased for $4.02 or 0.00015307 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, GateToken has traded down 0.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get GateToken alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00005333 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.67 or 0.00017786 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0281 or 0.00000107 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.86 or 0.00018514 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $26,251.47 or 1.00019721 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000792 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0201 or 0.00000076 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00002505 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0180 or 0.00000069 BTC.

GateToken Token Profile

GT is a token. It was first traded on April 21st, 2019. GateToken’s total supply is 300,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 97,804,275 tokens. GateToken’s official message board is medium.com/@gatechain. GateToken’s official Twitter account is @gatechain_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. GateToken’s official website is gatechain.io.

Buying and Selling GateToken

According to CryptoCompare, “GateToken (GT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Ethereum platform. GateToken has a current supply of 300,000,000 with 97,804,275.19933571 in circulation. The last known price of GateToken is 4.01488066 USD and is up 2.25 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 26 active market(s) with $1,016,018.69 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://gatechain.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GateToken directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GateToken should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy GateToken using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for GateToken Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for GateToken and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.