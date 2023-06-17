GDI Integrated Facility Services Inc. (OTCMKTS:GDIFF) Short Interest Update

GDI Integrated Facility Services Inc. (OTCMKTS:GDIFF – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 32,300 shares, an increase of 24.7% from the May 15th total of 25,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 323.0 days.

GDI Integrated Facility Services Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:GDIFF remained flat at $32.07 during trading hours on Friday. GDI Integrated Facility Services has a 52 week low of $31.24 and a 52 week high of $37.25. The business has a fifty day moving average of $32.86 and a 200 day moving average of $34.04.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on GDIFF shares. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of GDI Integrated Facility Services from C$53.50 to C$54.00 in a report on Friday, March 3rd. National Bank Financial decreased their price objective on shares of GDI Integrated Facility Services from C$56.00 to C$53.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 16th.

GDI Integrated Facility Services Company Profile

GDI Integrated Facility Services Inc operates in the outsourced facility services industry. The company operates through Janitorial Canada, Janitorial USA, and Technical services segments. It offers janitorial services, such as floor cleaning and finishing, window washing, furniture polishing, and carpet cleaning and dusting, as well as other building services, including lawn maintenance, snow removal, and others.

Featured Stories

