Genius Sports (NYSE:GENI) Stock Price Down 3.7%

Genius Sports Limited (NYSE:GENI – Get Rating) shares fell 3.7% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $5.64 and last traded at $5.68. 921,309 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 16% from the average session volume of 1,090,576 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.90.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several brokerages have weighed in on GENI. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Genius Sports from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 13th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price target on shares of Genius Sports in a research report on Monday, March 13th. JMP Securities increased their price target on Genius Sports from $7.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Monday, June 5th. BTIG Research began coverage on Genius Sports in a research report on Monday, March 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Lake Street Capital began coverage on Genius Sports in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.00 target price on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.14.
Genius Sports Stock Performance
The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $4.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.66.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Genius Sports
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GENI. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Genius Sports by 37.2% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 64,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,000 after buying an additional 17,455 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Genius Sports by 28.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 981,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,515,000 after purchasing an additional 218,044 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in Genius Sports in the 1st quarter worth approximately $69,000. Bridgefront Capital LLC purchased a new position in Genius Sports in the 1st quarter worth approximately $65,000. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Genius Sports by 26.1% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 526,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,422,000 after purchasing an additional 108,874 shares in the last quarter. 34.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Genius Sports
Genius Sports Limited develops and sells technology-led products and services to the sports, sports betting, and sports media industries. It offers technology infrastructure for the collection, integration, and distribution of live data of sports leagues; streaming solutions comprising technology, automatic production, and distribution for sports to commercialize video footage of their games; and end-to-end integrity services to sports leagues, such as full-time active monitoring technology, which uses mathematical algorithms to identify and flag suspicious betting activity in global betting markets, as well as a full suite of online and offline educational and consultancy services.
Featured Articles
