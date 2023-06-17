Genius Sports (NYSE:GENI) Stock Price Down 3.7%

Genius Sports Limited (NYSE:GENI – Get Rating) shares fell 3.7% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $5.64 and last traded at $5.68. 921,309 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 16% from the average session volume of 1,090,576 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.90.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have weighed in on GENI. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Genius Sports from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 13th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price target on shares of Genius Sports in a research report on Monday, March 13th. JMP Securities increased their price target on Genius Sports from $7.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Monday, June 5th. BTIG Research began coverage on Genius Sports in a research report on Monday, March 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Lake Street Capital began coverage on Genius Sports in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.00 target price on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.14.

Genius Sports Stock Performance

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $4.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.66.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Genius Sports

Genius Sports ( NYSE:GENI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.04). Genius Sports had a negative return on equity of 12.81% and a negative net margin of 47.29%. The firm had revenue of $97.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $92.26 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.15) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Genius Sports Limited will post -0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GENI. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Genius Sports by 37.2% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 64,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,000 after buying an additional 17,455 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Genius Sports by 28.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 981,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,515,000 after purchasing an additional 218,044 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in Genius Sports in the 1st quarter worth approximately $69,000. Bridgefront Capital LLC purchased a new position in Genius Sports in the 1st quarter worth approximately $65,000. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Genius Sports by 26.1% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 526,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,422,000 after purchasing an additional 108,874 shares in the last quarter. 34.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Genius Sports

Genius Sports Limited develops and sells technology-led products and services to the sports, sports betting, and sports media industries. It offers technology infrastructure for the collection, integration, and distribution of live data of sports leagues; streaming solutions comprising technology, automatic production, and distribution for sports to commercialize video footage of their games; and end-to-end integrity services to sports leagues, such as full-time active monitoring technology, which uses mathematical algorithms to identify and flag suspicious betting activity in global betting markets, as well as a full suite of online and offline educational and consultancy services.

