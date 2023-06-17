Geodrill Limited (OTCMKTS:GEODF) Short Interest Update

Posted by on Jun 17th, 2023

Geodrill Limited (OTCMKTS:GEODFGet Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,100 shares, an increase of 31.5% from the May 15th total of 5,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 19,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Separately, TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Geodrill from C$4.50 to C$4.75 in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th.

Shares of GEODF traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $2.36. 4,500 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,872. The business’s fifty day moving average is $2.37. Geodrill has a one year low of $1.66 and a one year high of $2.68.

Geodrill Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides mineral exploration drilling services to mining companies in West Africa, Egypt, Zambia, Chile, and Peru. It offers reverse circulation, core, air-core, deep directional Navi drilling, reverse circulation grade control, water borehole, underground, and horizontal drilling services.

