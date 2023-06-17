Geodrill (TSE:GEO) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $3.02

Geodrill Limited (TSE:GEO – Get Rating)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$3.02 and traded as high as C$3.10. Geodrill shares last traded at C$3.09, with a volume of 2,130 shares trading hands.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, TD Securities increased their target price on Geodrill from C$4.50 to C$4.75 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th.
Geodrill Stock Down 0.3 %
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.02, a current ratio of 2.73 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The stock has a market capitalization of C$144.51 million, a P/E ratio of 5.81, a P/E/G ratio of 0.04 and a beta of 0.83. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$3.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$3.02.
About Geodrill
Geodrill Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides mineral exploration drilling services to mining companies in West Africa, Egypt, Zambia, Chile, and Peru. It offers reverse circulation, core, air-core, deep directional Navi drilling, reverse circulation grade control, water borehole, underground, and horizontal drilling services.
