Geodrill (TSE:GEO) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $3.02

Geodrill Limited (TSE:GEO – Get Rating)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$3.02 and traded as high as C$3.10. Geodrill shares last traded at C$3.09, with a volume of 2,130 shares trading hands.

Separately, TD Securities increased their target price on Geodrill from C$4.50 to C$4.75 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.02, a current ratio of 2.73 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The stock has a market capitalization of C$144.51 million, a P/E ratio of 5.81, a P/E/G ratio of 0.04 and a beta of 0.83. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$3.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$3.02.

Geodrill ( TSE:GEO Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported C$0.18 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$50.80 million for the quarter. Geodrill had a return on equity of 18.65% and a net margin of 13.37%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Geodrill Limited will post 0.609127 EPS for the current year.

Geodrill Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides mineral exploration drilling services to mining companies in West Africa, Egypt, Zambia, Chile, and Peru. It offers reverse circulation, core, air-core, deep directional Navi drilling, reverse circulation grade control, water borehole, underground, and horizontal drilling services.

