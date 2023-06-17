Getty Images Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:GETY) CFO Jennifer Leyden Sells 30,000 Shares of Stock

Getty Images Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:GETY – Get Rating) CFO Jennifer Leyden sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.03, for a total transaction of $150,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 335,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,689,209.81. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Jennifer Leyden also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Getty Images alerts:

On Tuesday, March 21st, Jennifer Leyden sold 34,173 shares of Getty Images stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.01, for a total transaction of $137,033.73.

Getty Images Price Performance

Shares of GETY opened at $4.91 on Friday. Getty Images Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.42 and a twelve month high of $37.88. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Getty Images

Getty Images ( NYSE:GETY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $235.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $229.50 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Getty Images Holdings, Inc. will post 0.13 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Carlyle Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Getty Images in the 4th quarter valued at $66,061,000. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Getty Images in the 3rd quarter valued at $110,000. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in shares of Getty Images in the 3rd quarter valued at $80,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Getty Images by 61.8% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 22,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 8,725 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Corton Capital Inc. purchased a new position in Getty Images during the 1st quarter worth $79,000.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GETY has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wedbush increased their price target on shares of Getty Images from $6.00 to $7.70 in a research note on Friday, May 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Getty Images from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Getty Images in a report on Monday, May 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $6.00 price objective on the stock. Benchmark upped their price objective on shares of Getty Images from $7.00 to $8.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. Finally, Imperial Capital assumed coverage on shares of Getty Images in a report on Friday, April 28th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $6.25 target price on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.99.

Getty Images Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Getty Images Holdings, Inc operates as a visual content creator and marketplace in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia- Pacific. It maintains privately-owned photographic archives covering news, sport, and entertainment events, as well as variety of subjects, including lifestyle, business, science, health, wellness, beauty, sports, transportation, and travel under the Getty Images, iStock, and Unsplash brands.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Getty Images Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Getty Images and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.