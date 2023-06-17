GFL Environmental (TSE:GFL) Shares Down 1%

GFL Environmental Inc. (TSE:GFL – Get Rating) shares traded down 1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$49.00 and last traded at C$49.53. 224,260 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 31% from the average session volume of 327,122 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$50.01.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a C$39.00 price objective on shares of GFL Environmental in a research note on Thursday, March 9th.

GFL Environmental Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 143.22. The firm has a market capitalization of C$17.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.12, a PEG ratio of -0.76 and a beta of 1.34. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$48.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$44.20.

GFL Environmental Increases Dividend

GFL Environmental ( TSE:GFL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported C$0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.06) by C$0.14. GFL Environmental had a negative net margin of 7.80% and a negative return on equity of 8.50%. The business had revenue of C$1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.68 billion. On average, analysts forecast that GFL Environmental Inc. will post 0.8957522 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 17th were issued a $0.018 dividend. This represents a $0.07 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.15%. This is a positive change from GFL Environmental’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 14th. GFL Environmental’s dividend payout ratio is -4.14%.

About GFL Environmental

GFL Environmental Inc operates as a diversified environmental services company in Canada and the United States. The company offers non-hazardous solid waste management, infrastructure and soil remediation, and liquid waste management services. Its solid waste management business line includes the collection, transportation, transfer, recycling, and disposal of non-hazardous solid waste for municipal, residential, and commercial and industrial customers.

