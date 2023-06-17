Glass House Brands (OTCMKTS:GLASF) Shares Up 0.8%

Glass House Brands Inc. (OTCMKTS:GLASF – Get Rating)’s stock price shot up 0.8% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$3.94 and last traded at C$3.91. 56,589 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 21% from the average session volume of 71,288 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$3.88.

Glass House Brands Stock Performance

The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$3.42 and its 200-day moving average price is C$2.96.

About Glass House Brands

Glass House Brands Inc cultivates, manufactures, retails, and distributes raw cannabis, cannabis oil, and cannabis consumer goods to wholesalers and consumer packaged goods retail stores. It offers cannabis products under the Glass House Farms, Forbidden Flowers, and Mama Sue brands. Glass House Brands Inc was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Long Beach, California.

