Global Cord Blood (NYSE:CO) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Global Cord Blood (NYSE:CO – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday. The firm issued a strong-buy rating on the medical research company’s stock.

Global Cord Blood Price Performance

CO stock opened at $1.00 on Tuesday. Global Cord Blood has a 1-year low of $2.03 and a 1-year high of $5.50. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.90. The company has a market capitalization of $121.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.16.

Get Global Cord Blood alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CO. Clark Financial Services Group Inc. BD bought a new stake in Global Cord Blood in the first quarter worth $37,000. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new position in shares of Global Cord Blood in the 2nd quarter worth $96,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Global Cord Blood by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 199,880 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $592,000 after buying an additional 10,550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Global Cord Blood by 99,844.5% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 26,093,520 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $77,957,000 after buying an additional 26,067,412 shares in the last quarter.

About Global Cord Blood

Global Cord Blood operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of cord blood banking services. It provides cord blood processing and storage service. The company also offers cord blood collection, laboratory testing, hematopoietic stem cell processing and stem cell storage services. The firm preserves cord blood units donated by the public and provides matching services on such donated units and deliver matching units to patients in need of transplants.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Global Cord Blood Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Cord Blood and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.