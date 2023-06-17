Global Wealth Strategies & Associates Raises Position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Global Wealth Strategies & Associates lifted its stake in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 90.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 137 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates’ holdings in Mastercard were worth $50,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MA. Financial Connections Group Inc. purchased a new position in Mastercard in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN purchased a new position in Mastercard in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. EWG Elevate Inc. purchased a new position in Mastercard in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. My Personal CFO LLC purchased a new position in Mastercard in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Legend Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Mastercard in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Mastercard alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Mastercard from $410.00 to $435.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Mastercard from $414.00 to $442.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. KeyCorp increased their target price on Mastercard from $425.00 to $430.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Mastercard in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Tigress Financial increased their price target on Mastercard from $472.00 to $476.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $417.27.

Mastercard Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of MA stock opened at $376.53 on Friday. Mastercard Incorporated has a 1 year low of $276.87 and a 1 year high of $392.20. The stock has a market cap of $356.89 billion, a PE ratio of 37.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.11. The business’s fifty day moving average is $375.09 and its 200-day moving average is $364.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.20.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The credit services provider reported $2.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.71 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $5.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.64 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 169.12% and a net margin of 42.33%. The company’s revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.76 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Mastercard Incorporated will post 12.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Mastercard

In other news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 125,816 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $386.28, for a total transaction of $48,600,204.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 100,437,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,796,911,359.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Raj Seshadri sold 5,164 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $373.24, for a total value of $1,927,411.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 11,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,166,851.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 125,816 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $386.28, for a total value of $48,600,204.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 100,437,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,796,911,359.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 547,243 shares of company stock valued at $209,102,122 in the last three months. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Mastercard Profile

(Get Rating)

Mastercard, Inc is a technology company, which engages in the payments industry that connects consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments, and business. It offers payment solutions for the development and implementation of credit, debit, prepaid, commercial, and payment programs. The company was founded in November 1966 and is headquartered in Purchase, NY.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Mastercard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastercard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.