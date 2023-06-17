Global X Video Games & Esports ETF (NASDAQ:HERO) Short Interest Up 30.5% in May

Global X Video Games & Esports ETF (NASDAQ:HERO – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 69,300 shares, a growth of 30.5% from the May 15th total of 53,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 30,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.3 days.

Institutional Trading of Global X Video Games & Esports ETF

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Global X Video Games & Esports ETF by 22.8% during the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 1,078,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,945,000 after acquiring an additional 200,000 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in Global X Video Games & Esports ETF by 113.5% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 525,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,356,000 after purchasing an additional 279,245 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Global X Video Games & Esports ETF by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 345,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,023,000 after purchasing an additional 13,764 shares in the last quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA increased its position in Global X Video Games & Esports ETF by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 177,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,601,000 after purchasing an additional 18,462 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HBW Advisory Services LLC increased its position in Global X Video Games & Esports ETF by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 163,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,321,000 after purchasing an additional 4,864 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Global X Video Games & Esports ETF alerts:

Global X Video Games & Esports ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Global X Video Games & Esports ETF stock traded down $0.08 on Friday, reaching $20.82. 11,855 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 37,405. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $20.16 and its 200-day moving average is $19.93. Global X Video Games & Esports ETF has a one year low of $16.57 and a one year high of $23.40. The firm has a market cap of $180.93 million, a PE ratio of 28.88 and a beta of 0.78.

Global X Video Games & Esports ETF Company Profile

The Global X Video Games & Esports ETF (HERO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Solactive Video Games & Esports index, a modified market-cap-weighted global index of companies in video games and esports industry. HERO was launched on Oct 25, 2019 and is managed by Global X.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Global X Video Games & Esports ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X Video Games & Esports ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.