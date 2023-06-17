Globalstar, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GSAT) Short Interest Down 12.3% in May

Globalstar, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GSAT – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 29,560,000 shares, a drop of 12.3% from the May 15th total of 33,700,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,230,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 7.0 days. Currently, 4.2% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Insider Activity at Globalstar

In other news, Director James Monroe III bought 3,000,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $0.97 per share, with a total value of $2,910,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,100,000 shares in the company, valued at $3,007,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Rebecca Clary sold 100,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.12, for a total value of $112,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,708,121 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,913,095.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have bought 4,065,430 shares of company stock valued at $4,005,683. 62.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Globalstar

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans acquired a new stake in shares of Globalstar in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Globalstar in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Evergreen Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Globalstar in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Wayfinding Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Globalstar in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in shares of Globalstar by 119.2% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 35,824 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 19,482 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.13% of the company’s stock.

Globalstar Price Performance

Shares of GSAT stock traded down $0.07 on Friday, hitting $1.10. 8,316,684 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,366,127. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Globalstar has a 12 month low of $0.85 and a 12 month high of $2.98. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1.13.

Globalstar (NYSEAMERICAN:GSAT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 5th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.02. Globalstar had a negative return on equity of 84.76% and a negative net margin of 138.36%. The business had revenue of $58.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.29 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Globalstar will post -0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on GSAT shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Globalstar in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley upgraded Globalstar from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $1.75 to $0.97 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd.

Globalstar Company Profile

Globalstar, Inc engages in the provision of mobile satellite services. It offers voice and data communications services to the following markets: recreation and personal, government, public safety and disaster relief, oil and gas, maritime and fishing, natural resources, mining, and forestry, construction, utilities, and transportation.

