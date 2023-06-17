Glucose Health, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GLUC) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Glucose Health, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GLUC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,400 shares, a decline of 22.6% from the May 15th total of 3,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 11,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Glucose Health Price Performance

GLUC stock remained flat at $0.38 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 700 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,465. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.52. Glucose Health has a 52-week low of $0.32 and a 52-week high of $0.95.

Glucose Health Company Profile

Glucose Health, Inc manufactures dietary supplements. Its product, GLUCODOWN, serves pre-diabetic and diabetic consumers. The company was founded by Ghislaine St-Hillarie and Roger Corriveau on March 27, 2007 and is headquartered in Bentonville, AR.

