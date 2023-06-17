GoGold Resources (TSE:GGD) Sets New 52-Week Low at $1.37

GoGold Resources Inc. (TSE:GGD – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$1.37 and last traded at C$1.38, with a volume of 380607 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$1.41.

Separately, Eight Capital lowered their price objective on GoGold Resources from C$5.00 to C$4.50 in a research note on Tuesday, May 23rd.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$1.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$2.01. The company has a current ratio of 10.06, a quick ratio of 8.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a market cap of C$459.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -70.50 and a beta of 1.29.

GoGold Resources ( TSE:GGD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.01). GoGold Resources had a negative return on equity of 1.53% and a negative net margin of 12.18%. The firm had revenue of C$10.29 million during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that GoGold Resources Inc. will post 0.0131126 EPS for the current year.

GoGold Resources Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of gold and silver primarily in Mexico. The company holds an interest in the Parral Tailings project, which covers an area of 141 hectares located in the state of Chihuahua, Mexico. It also holds an option to acquire 100% concessions of the Los Ricos project, which covers 44 concessions with an area of approximately 24,000 hectares situated in the Jalisco State, Mexico.

