Gold Resource Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:GORO) Short Interest Up 31.0% in May

Gold Resource Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:GORO – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 705,700 shares, a growth of 31.0% from the May 15th total of 538,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 712,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days.
Shares of GORO traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $0.85. 749,854 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 300,619. Gold Resource has a fifty-two week low of $0.75 and a fifty-two week high of $1.91. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1.23.
Gold Resource (NYSEAMERICAN:GORO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The basic materials company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $31.23 million during the quarter. Gold Resource had a negative net margin of 9.17% and a negative return on equity of 9.84%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Gold Resource will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current year.
GORO has been the subject of a number of research reports. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 target price on shares of Gold Resource in a report on Friday, April 14th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Gold Resource in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.
Gold Resource Corp. engages in the production of metal concentrates. It includes gold, silver, copper, lead and zinc, and doré containing gold and silver. It operates through the following geographical segments: Mexico, Nevada, and Corporate and Other. The company was founded by David C. Reid and William W.
