Great Wall Motor Company Limited (OTCMKTS:GWLLF) Short Interest Down 12.4% in May

Great Wall Motor Company Limited (OTCMKTS:GWLLF – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,538,900 shares, a decrease of 12.4% from the May 15th total of 6,321,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5,538.9 days.

Great Wall Motor Stock Up 3.6 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:GWLLF traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $1.16. The company had a trading volume of 1,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,808. Great Wall Motor has a 12 month low of $0.87 and a 12 month high of $2.29. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.26.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, HSBC cut Great Wall Motor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 17th.

Great Wall Motor Company Profile

Great Wall Motor Company Limited researches and develops, manufactures, and sells automobiles, and automotive parts and components in China, Russia, South Africa, Australia, Saudi Arabia, Chile, and internationally. The company offers SUVs, sedans, pick-up trucks, and energy vehicles primarily under the Haval, WEY, ORA, Tank, and Great Wall Pickup brand names.

